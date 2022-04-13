Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 64,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 194,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$182.49 million and a P/E ratio of -43.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62.
About Opsens (TSE:OPS)
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.
