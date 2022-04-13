Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down 0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.45. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.50. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of 1.18 and a 52-week high of 2.73.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, BlasÃ³n, BÃºfalo, Cielito Querido CafÃ©, Del Fuerte, DoÃ±a MarÃ­a, Embasa, Helados NestlÃ©, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

