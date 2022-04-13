Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Expands By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 20,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

