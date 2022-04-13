Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Expands By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 20,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63.
About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
