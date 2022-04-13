Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 487,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.