Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 27 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,115.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,094.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,254.51. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.35 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

