Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.26. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.