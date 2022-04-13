Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,010. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.92 and its 200 day moving average is $561.01.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

