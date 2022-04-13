eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,423. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

