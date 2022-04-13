Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,825,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13,322.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 247,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

