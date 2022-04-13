Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

