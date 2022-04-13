Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.80 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $42.35 or 0.00104118 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

