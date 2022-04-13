OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OrganiGram by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 267,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.