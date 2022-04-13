Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,960,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,679. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.94. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

