American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) to post $64.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.89 million. American Well reported sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $277.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $283.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $324.48 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $346.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.60. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

