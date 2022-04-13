Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $18.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.98.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 90,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

