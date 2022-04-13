RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,883,000 after purchasing an additional 262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,585. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

