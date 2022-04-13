Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 55,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,615,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

