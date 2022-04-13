Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ouster by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE OUST remained flat at $$4.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,482. The stock has a market cap of $705.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.32. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

OUST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

