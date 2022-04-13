RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

