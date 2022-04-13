National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,291. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Bank by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bank by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.