Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

BRZE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 5,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

