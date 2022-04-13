Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRY remained flat at $$30.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Palfinger has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

