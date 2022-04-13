DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

