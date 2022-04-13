Tolar (TOL) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tolar (TOL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $657,725.80 and $2.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

