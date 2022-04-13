Critical Contrast: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.81%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 213.03 -$58.09 million N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 1,042.18 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats IonQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

