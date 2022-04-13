Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $190.18. 7,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 186.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

