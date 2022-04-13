iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 88,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

