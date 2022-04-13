Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,799,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 10,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

