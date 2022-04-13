Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.85. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.