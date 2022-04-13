SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003556 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $81,801.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.36 or 0.07521050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,394.01 or 0.98915616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041329 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,896,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,000 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

