MONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $4,967.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003704 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016159 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

