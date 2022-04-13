Ghost Market Cap Hits $5.15 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $75,599.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

