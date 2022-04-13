Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,249. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

