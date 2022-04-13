Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 2206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,217,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

