Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 2206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
