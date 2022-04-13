East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,409. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

