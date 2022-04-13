East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,409. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.
About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.