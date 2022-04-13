Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.