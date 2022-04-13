Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 47,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

