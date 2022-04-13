Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

