Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,771. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

