Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock worth $585,603 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

