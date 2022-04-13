1,473 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

