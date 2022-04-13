Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,365,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $141.02. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

