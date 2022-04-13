10,300 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 1,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,575. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

