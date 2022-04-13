Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $32.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

CENX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $708,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 126,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

