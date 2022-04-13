Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

