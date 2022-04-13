Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 17,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,540. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 111,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.