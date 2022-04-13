Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.