ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,254,433. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.17. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,882. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 447.56, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.12 and its 200 day moving average is $604.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

