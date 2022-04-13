Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.59. 12,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.86. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.55 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

