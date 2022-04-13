870 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $199.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.56. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

